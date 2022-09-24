Wilson yielded two runs on five hits and three walks over five innings against the Cubs on Friday. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Wilson was in line to pick up his fourth win before Wil Crowe coughed up the lead in the sixth inning, resulting in a Pirates loss. The 24-year-old righty threw a fairly clean outing with the exception of Patrick Wisdom's two-run shot in the second. Wilson ended a streak of seven consecutive starts with at least three earned runs and lowered his season ERA to 5.95 through 104.1 frames. He's lined up to face the Reds at home next week.