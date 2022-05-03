Wilson is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind Dillon Peters in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Initially listed as the Pirates' scheduled starter for Tuesday's series opener, Wilson will have to wait a day to pitch after the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Though Pittsburgh lists Peters as the starter for the front end of the twin bill, he'll most likely be acting as an opener, as was the case the last time it was Wilson's turn to pitch April 27. While pitching out of the bullpen, Wilson delivered his best results of the season, as he kept Milwaukee off the board for four innings while striking out four and allowing only one baserunner.