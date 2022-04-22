Wilson did not factor in the decision against the Cubs on Thursday, pitching three innings and allowing three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two.

The right-hander posted his shortest outing of the campaign in large part due to his lack of control. Wilson issued a season-high four free passes and threw only 35 of 60 pitches for strikes in the brief appearance. The poor outing pushed his season ERA up to 6.35, though he hasn't factored in the decision in any of his three starts. His next trip to the mound is tentatively slated to come at home against Milwaukee on Wednesday.