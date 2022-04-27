The Pirates no longer list Wilson as their scheduled starter for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, as Dillon Peters is now set to take the hill instead, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh has yet to provide an explanation for the change, but it's possible that Wilson is dealing with an injury or facing a demotion to the bullpen or Triple-A Indianapolis for performance-related reasons. Over his first three starts this season, Wilson has failed to reach the sixth inning and has submitted a 6.35 ERA and 1.76 WHIP.