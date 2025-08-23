Chandler recorded the save in Friday's 9-0 win over the Rockies, allowing two hits over four scoreless relief innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The 22-year-old right-hander had trouble with his control at times in Triple-A this season, but Chandler was dialed in during his big-league debut Friday, firing 29 of 40 pitches for strikes while piggybacking Braxton Ashcraft in a combined shutout. Chandler topped out at 100.4 mph with his four-seam fastball and reached triple digits with his final pitch of the night as well, highlighting his impressive upside. The Pirates could move him into the rotation as some point down the stretch, but Chandler is just as likely to get his feet wet in long relief for the rest of 2025 before competing for a starting job next spring.