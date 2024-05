Chandler was placed on Double-A Altoona's 7-day injured list Sunday with a forearm injury, though Pirates assistant GM Steve Sanders labeled the move as precautionary, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old is one of the organization's top prospects and has struggled early in 2024 with a 5.84 ERA and 30:18 K:BB across 24.2 innings. Chandler will be sidelined for at least the next week but is without an official timeline for his return.