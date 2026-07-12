Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Fans six in no-decision Saturday

Chandler didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

It was a slightly better effort for Chandler after he failed to strike out a batter and coughed up four runs in four innings in his prior start, but the 23-year-old right-hander is still struggling to find some consistency. He heads into the All-Star break with a 4.77 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 85:55 K:BB through 94.1 innings.