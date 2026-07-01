Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Fans six in Tuesday's loss

Chandler (3-8) took the loss Tuesday, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings as the Pirates were blanked 8-0 by the Phillies. He struck out six.

The right-hander kept things close until running out of gas in the seventh inning after 97 pitches (65 strikes), but Chandler had no margin for error with Cristopher Sanchez locked in for Philly. It's the first time since June 2 that Chandler has been tagged for more than two earned runs, and through six starts on the month he sports a 4.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB in 33.2 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is set to come on the road this weekend against the Nationals.