Chandler (4-1) earned the win against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Despite throwing just 50 of 86 pitches for strikes, Chandler didn't issue a walk for the third straight start and generated 13 whiffs en route to his second consecutive win. Over his final three outings, the 23-year-old allowed only two earned runs with a stellar 19:0 K:BB. He'll finish his debut campaign with a 4.02 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB across 31.1 major-league innings.