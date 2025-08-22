Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Officially promoted to majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates selected Chandler's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Chandler is slated to make his major-league debut against the Rockies on Friday, when he is expected to pitch in a bulk role out of the bullpen behind starter Braxton Ashcraft. Chandler has worked out Indianapolis' rotation in Triple-A this season, where he's logged a 4.05 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 10.9 K/9 across 100 innings.
