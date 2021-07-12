The Pirates have selected Chandler with the 72nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Chandler can literally do it all athletically. He's a two-way baseball player (right-handed pitcher/shortstop). He's a switch hitter. He is committed to play quarterback at Clemson. He can dunk on the basketball court. Essentially, he is an excellent athlete who could be just scratching the surface of his ability on the baseball field. His fastball projects to be a mid-90s pitch in a year or two and his potentially plus mid-70s curveball is his best secondary offering. Offensively, there are some similarities to Drew Waters, as he is a switch hitter with a chance for above-average power and at least above-average speed, but the hit tool is a big unknown. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, there is a lot of untapped potential with Chandler, both as a pitcher and as a position player, and it's not even clear that he will be singable away from his two-sport commitment to Clemson. It could all be a bit of a headache in dynasty leagues, as he's obviously very talented, but it's unclear what he will excel at in pro ball.