The Pirates promoted Chandler on Tuesday from their rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate to Single-A Bradenton.

Chandler, a third-round draft pick in 2021 who is being developed as a two-way player, worked exclusively as a hitter upon being selected last summer. The Pirates were likely just looking to keep his innings in check after he completed his final season of high school last spring, but Chandler has been splitting his time between pitching and serving as a designated hitter during FCL games in 2022. Over five appearances on the mound in rookie ball, Chandler struck out 21 and issued seven walks over 12.1 scoreless innings. He was only slightly less impressive at the plate, turning in a monstrous 1.098 OPS while walking more times (nine) than he struck out (six) in 26 plate appearances. The Florida State League should present a stiffer test for the talented 19-year-old.