Chandler (forearm) threw a side session Friday, MLB.com reports.
Despite the injury being termed a forearm issue, the Pirates insisted that Chandler was placed on the 7-day injured list as a precaution. The team's description of the issue appears to be accurate, however, as his side session came only five days after being placed on the injured list and the expectation is that he will return to game action soon.
