Boshers was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Tuesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Boshers, who was designated for assignment by the Astros, was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis after being scooped up by Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors this season, though he owns a solid 3.18 ERA and 55:15 K:BB across 51 innings at Triple-A. He'll serve as organizational bullpen depth.