Boshers was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Boshers was dropped from Pittsburgh's 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for catcher Ryan Lavarnway, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Boshers has spent the entire season in the minors, compiling a solid 3.32 ERA and 62:18 K:BB across 57 innings between Triple-A Fresno and Triple-A Indianapolis. He'll likely report back to Indianapolis should he pass through waivers untouched.