Boshers was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Boshers was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Tuesday and only pitched one inning with Indianapolis before making his way to the majors. The 30-year-old had a 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP at Triple-A this season, and a 4.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 78:25 K:BB over parts of three major-league seasons with the Twins.

