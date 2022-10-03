site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-cal-mitchell-out-of-mondays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Out of Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mitchell isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals.
Mitchell will head to the bench after he went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two walks and a strikeout over the last two games. Jack Suwinski will take his place in right field and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read