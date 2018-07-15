Pirates' Calvin Mitchell: Named SAL All-Star

Mitchell, 19, went 1-for-3 as the starting right fielder in the South Atlantic League All-Star Game.

Mitchell's biggest calling card is his bat, which has certainly been on display this season. He holds a solid .290/.357/.462 slash line to go with eight home runs through 75 games with Low-A West Virginia. Better yet, he's putting up these numbers despite the fact he's over two years younger than the average hitter in the Sally League. His strikeout rate climbed above 20 percent, but his good 8.6 percent walk rate is keeping his on-base percentage in a good place. Some scouts questioned his outfield defense out of the amateur ranks, but his range factor this year suggests he's actually improved on that front, and his highlight reel catches in right field support that notion. Mitchell is still pretty young, but his advanced approach at the plate could help him advance as high as Double- or Triple-A during the 2019 season.