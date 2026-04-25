Pittsburgh recalled Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Sanders had a very brief stint with the big-league club in mid-April, getting into one game and allowing four runs over two-thirds of an inning. His call back to the majors Saturday corresponds to starter Braxton Ashcraft (personal) being placed on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. Sanders could be in for another short stint with the Pirates if Ashcraft isn't out beyond the seven-day maximum.