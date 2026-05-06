Sanders is with the Pirates' taxi squad in Arizona prior to Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It's not clear what the Pirates' plans are for Sanders, but the 29-year-old right-hander could be deployed out of bullpen at some point during the team's road trip. He's spent the majority of the season in Triple-A but has appeared in three major-league games, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across three innings.