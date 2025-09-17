The Pirates optioned Sanders to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Sanders was up with the Pirates for just three days following his call-up from Triple-A Indianapolis and made his lone appearance Monday, when he gave up a run in 1.2 innings out of the bullpen in Pittsburgh's 4-0 loss to the Cubs. He'll give up his spot on the 28-man active roster to right-hander Yohan Ramirez (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list.