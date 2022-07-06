The Pirates optioned Vieaux to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
After getting his first big-league call-up June 17, Vieaux quickly rose up the bullpen depth chart upon striking out six over 3.2 scoreless innings in his first three appearances. Things unraveled for him thereafter, however, as he retired only one of the four batters he faced in a June 29 outing in Washington, then was lit up for eight runs (seven earned) over an inning of relief against Milwaukee two days later. Vieaux hadn't been used since that appearance and will now head back to the minors with Pittsburgh needing to open up a spot on the active roster for fellow reliever Yerry De Los Santos, who was reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list.