Pirates' Camilo Doval: Dealt to Pirates

The Yankees traded Doval to the Pirates on Saturday in exchange for minor-leaguers Omar Alfonzo and Luis Cruz, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Doval owns a 4.54 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 39.2 innings this season and had been losing out on high-leverage work with the Yankees, recording just one hold and no saves in his last 23 appearances. He might not immediately be in the mix for saves upon joining the Pirates, but the 29-year-old's experience as a closer could allow him to climb up the leverage ladder quickly if his performance improves.