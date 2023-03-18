Smith-Njigba has gone 7-for-27 with two home runs and four walks during Grapefruit League action.

Smith-Njigba has shown off his power of late, as he homered for the second time in his last three games Friday against the Rays. He cleared the wall an additional time earlier in spring training but due to a baserunning blunder, he was only credited with a single. Regardless of his exact stats, Smith-Njigba has been impressive this spring as he seeks to earn a roster spot as a reserve outfielder ahead of the likes of Cal Mitchell and Travis Swaggerty.