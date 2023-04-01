Smith-Njigba will not start Saturday against the Reds.
Smith-Njigba got the start in right field on Opening Day against righty Hunter Greene, going 1-for-5 with three strikeouts. With lefty Nick Lodolo on the hill in the second game of the year, Smith-Njigba will sit in favor of Connor Joe.
