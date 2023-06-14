Pittsburgh optioned Smith-Njigba to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The move clears space on the 26-man active roster for Osvaldo Bido, as Bido had his contract selected from Indianapolis to make the start versus the Cubs on Thursday. In 32 at-bats with Pittsburgh in 2023, Smith-Njigba has struggled to a .125/.216/.219 slash with no homers and one stolen bases along with an ugly 16:4 K:BB.