Smith-Njigba went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts in Thursday's 5-4 victory over the Reds.

Manager Derek Shelton rewarded the 23-year-old Smith-Njigba for an outstanding spring in which he hit .333/.407/.583 with three homers and 14 RBI across 20 games. Not only did Smith-Njigba get the nod in right field, he hit fifth in the order behind Andrew McCutchen and Carlos Santana, and ahead of Ke'Bryan Hayes and Jack Suwinski. He was later lifted for a defensive replacement, but it seems Smith-Njigba will get a look as a primary outfielder in Pittsburgh to start the season.