Smith-Njigba (wrist) is unlikely to return in 2022, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Smith-Njigba sustained a fractured right wrist in mid-June and has been on the injured list since then. While he's expected to undergo imaging sometime over the next week, he's unlikely to have enough time to ramp up prior to the end of the regular season. However, the Pirates hope that he could return for Instructional League play in the fall.
