Smith-Njigba will be on the Pirates' Opening Day roster, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review reports.
Smith-Njigba claimed the fourth outfielder role in Pittsburgh with a .340 batting average and 1.011 OPS through 47 at-bats of Grapefruit League play. He hit a three-run homer in the Pirates' final spring game Tuesday afternoon against the Twins. There's not much overall evidence hinting at immediate fantasy upside, but he has room to grow at age 23.
More News
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Battling for roster spot•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Cleared for full activities•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Out with broken wrist•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Scores first run•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Call-up official•