Smith-Njigba will be on the Pirates' Opening Day roster, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review reports.

Smith-Njigba claimed the fourth outfielder role in Pittsburgh with a .340 batting average and 1.011 OPS through 47 at-bats of Grapefruit League play. He hit a three-run homer in the Pirates' final spring game Tuesday afternoon against the Twins. There's not much overall evidence hinting at immediate fantasy upside, but he has room to grow at age 23.