Smith, Miguel Yajure, Roansy Contreras and Maikol Escotto were traded from the Yankees to the Pirates in exchange for Jameson Taillon (elbow) on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Smith didn't play during the shortened season in 2020 and will now continue his career with the Pirates. The 21-year-old spent 2019 at Low-A and posted a .307/.405/.465 slash line with 11 homers, 32 doubles and 74 RBI in 124 games.