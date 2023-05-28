Santana was removed from Sunday's game against the Mariners due to lumbar spine muscular tightness, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Santana went 0-for-2 with a walk to begin Sunday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning. He's being examined and treated following his removal, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener in San Francisco. If Santana is sidelined, Connor Joe could see increased time at first base with Ji-Man Choi (Achilles) still on the 60-day injured list.