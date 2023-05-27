Santana went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-6 win over the Mariners.
Santana spent part of 2022 with the Mariners, launching 15 homers in 79 contests with the club. His power didn't follow him to Pittsburgh -- this was his third homer in 198 plate appearances as a Pirate, though he's maintained a near-everyday role at first base. He's shown some life lately by hitting safely in nine of his last 12 games, but he hasn't logged a multi-hit effort since May 4. Santana is slashing .234/.328/.368 with 24 RBI, five stolen bases, 20 runs scored and a still-solid but career-worst 12.6 percent walk rate in 47 games this season.