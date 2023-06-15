Santana went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's loss against the Cubs.

Santana extended Pittsburgh's lead to 3-0 in the first inning with a two-run shot off Drew Smyly. It's Santana's fifth homer of the year and his second in five games. The 37-year-old first baseman had cooled off after a quick start to the year -- he's batting just .188 (22-for-117) in 33 games since the beginning of May. Overall, Santana is slashing .228/.319/.367 with 32 RBI, 26 runs scored and five stolen bases.