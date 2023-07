Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

All three Pittsburgh runs came on solo shots, but it was Santana's blast in the top of the ninth inning off Robert Suarez that proves to be the difference-maker. The 37-year-old switch hitter has been productive since the All-Star break, slashing .250/.388/.575 with four doubles, three homers and eight RBI in 12 games.