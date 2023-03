Santana (knee) is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Sunday's spring game versus the Orioles.

Santana exited Thursday's Grapefruit League game with left knee discomfort, but he's back in the lineup Sunday after requiring only a couple days off. The veteran slugger had a .692 OPS in 131 games last year, and he is expected to split playing time between first base and designated hitter with Ji-Man Choi this season.