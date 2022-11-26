Santana has agreed to a one-year, $6.7 million deal with the Pirates, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Santana played for both the Mariners and Royals during the 2022 season. He finished the year with OPS splits of .202/.316/.276. The 31-year-old will be a prime candidate to play DH for Pittsburgh due to his plate discipline and power.
