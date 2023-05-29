site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Carlos Santana: Sitting out with back injury
Santana (back) is absent from the lineup Monday in San Francisco, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Santana had to depart Sunday's game in Seattle with due to lumbar spine muscular tightness, so it's not a surprise he's not ready to play Monday. Connor Joe will be at first base.
