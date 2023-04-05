Santana went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Santana has been in the lineup for all five of Pittsburgh's games to this point, though Tuesday marked his fourth hitless effort. He doesn't appear to be at particular risk of losing playing time, given that he has yet to be moved out of the cleanup spot. The Pirates have had a more stable lineup as compared to 2022, but if Santana continues to struggle he could enter into a rotational role at a combination of first base and designated hitter.