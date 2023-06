Santana went 2-for-5 with one homer, one RBI and three runs scored in Friday's victory over the Mets.

Santana launched a 409-foot blast in the eighth inning for his fourth home run of the season. The long ball was just the second for the 37-year-old veteran since April 7th. He finally looks as though he's over a lingering back injury that had bothered him for the past two weeks.