Santana went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over San Diego.

Santana put the Pirates ahead 4-3 with a home run off Reiss Knehr to lead off the third inning, his seventh of the season. Santana would drive in a second run with an RBI single in the sixth. It's the first multi-hit game since June 17 for the veteran first baseman -- he'd gone 4-for-27 (.148) over his previous seven contests. Overall, Santana is slashing .233/.316/.380 with 39 RBI, 32 runs scored and six stolen bases through 294 plate appearances this season.