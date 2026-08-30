Mlodzinski (7-6) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one unearned run on one hit over 3.1 innings of relief in a 6-2 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out two without walking a batter.

Lake Bachar got the start for the Pirates and lasted 2.1 innings before turning things over to Evan Sisk, who loaded the bases while getting just one out before getting the hook. Mlodzinski was brought in to shut down the St. Louis and did it on just one pitch, getting Jordan Walker to fly out, and the right-hander was the pitcher of record when Pittsburgh took the lead for good in the fourth inning. It was Mlodzinski's first win since July 11, and over 10 appearances and 28.1 innings since the All-Star break he's stumbled to a 6.35 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB.