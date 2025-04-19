Mlodzinski (1-3) took the loss Friday as the Pirates fell 10-7 to the Guardians, coughing up five runs on nine hits and two walks over four-plus innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

Four of the hits off the 26-year-old righty went for extra bases, including a Bo Naylor solo shot in the third inning -- the first long ball Mlodzinski has served up in four big-league starts this season. While he's been able to keep the ball in the park, not much else has gone right for Mlodzinski, who carries a 7.41 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 17 innings. With Bubba Chandler dominating at Triple-A (1.69 ERA, 18:5 K:BB over 10.2 innings), Mlodzinski's time in the rotation could be drawing short. He'll look to rebound in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Angels.