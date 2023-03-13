Mlodzinski has thrown 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit, striking out five and walking two in Grapefruit League action.

Mlodzinski struggled on the surface to a 4.78 ERA across 105.1 innings with Double-A Altoona in 2022, but his 24.1 percent strikeout rate and 0.9 HR/9 were more impressive. He's in camp as a non-roster invitee and won't break camp with the Pirates, though he could start the campaign with Triple-A Indianapolis. Regardless of where he begins the regular season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mlodzinski make his big-league debut at some point in 2023.