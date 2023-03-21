The Pirates reassigned Mlodzinski to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Mlodzinski struggled last season with Double-A Altoona, putting up a 4.78 ERA and 1.42 WHIP, but a 9.5 K/9 and 3.45 FIP suggests that there is more under the surface with the 24-year-old righty. He's had a solid spring thus far and will likely return to Double-A to start the year, but there's a good chance he reaches Triple-A before the end of the season.
More News
-
Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Impressing in exhibition season•
-
Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Comes off IL•
-
Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Placed on injured list•
-
Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Transferred to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Resumes pitching for Greensboro•
-
Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Completes sim game•