The Pirates reassigned Mlodzinski to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Mlodzinski struggled last season with Double-A Altoona, putting up a 4.78 ERA and 1.42 WHIP, but a 9.5 K/9 and 3.45 FIP suggests that there is more under the surface with the 24-year-old righty. He's had a solid spring thus far and will likely return to Double-A to start the year, but there's a good chance he reaches Triple-A before the end of the season.

More News