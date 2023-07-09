Mlodzinski will serve as the Pirates' opening pitcher for Sunday's game in Arizona, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rather than breaking in a new fifth starter for the final game before the All-Star break, the Pirates appear set to treat the series finale with the Diamondbacks as a bullpen day. Expect Mlodzinski to work an inning or two before turning the game over to the bullpen, with the Pirates likely to deploy a number of relievers the rest of the way. Over nine appearances with Pittsburgh spanning 10.1 innings, Mlodzinski owns a 2.61 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB.