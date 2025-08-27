Mlodzinski will start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Wednesday will mark Mlodzinski's 11th start of the season and his second start of the month. The 26-year-old righty has posted a 5.15 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 43.2 innings across his previous 10 starts this year, but he's had better luck while facing the Cardinals, who have managed just three runs in 9.2 innings against him. Once Mlodzinski exits Wednesday's contest, the Pirates may look to use Bubba Chandler in a piggyback role out of the bullpen to finish the game.