Mlodzinski struck out two batters over three perfect innings of relief in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Mlodzinski appeared to be in line to start or pitch in bulk relief for Thursday's series finale, but the Pirates instead summoned him from the bullpen Wednesday after starter Bubba Chandler and reliever Brandon Eisert covered the first six innings. The right-hander retired all nine batters he faced as the Pirates clawed back from a two-run deficit to extend the game to extras.