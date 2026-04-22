Mlodzinski (1-1) took the loss against the Rangers on Tuesday. He allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.1 innings.

Mlodzinski worked in a long-relief role in his last outing Wednesday against the Nationals behind opener Mason Montgomery, but the former was on the mound from the get-go in Tuesday's contest. He appeared to settle in after giving up two runs in the second inning, but Mlodzinski was unable to escape the fifth, giving up three runs in the frame while recording just one out. It was the first time this season that he gave up more than two runs in a game, and through five outings this season, he sits at a 3.28 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 24.2 innings. Mlodzinski will look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively slated for this weekend on the road against the Brewers.