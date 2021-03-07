site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Carson Fulmer: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 7, 2021
at
3:55 pm ET 1 min read
Fulmer was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sunday.
The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Pirates back in September, but he apparently didn't show enough early in camp to maintain his spot on the 40-man roster. Fulmer could remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
