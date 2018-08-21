Sadler cleared waivers Tuesday and was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Sadler allowed seven runs (four earned) in 4.1 innings for the Pirates this season but has a 3.43 ERA in 76 Triple-A innings. Now that he's off the 40-man roster, he's unlikely to be up when rosters expand in September.

